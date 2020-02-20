Troy Calhoun rumored to be candidate for CU head coaching job

COLORADO SPRINGS – Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun is among the names rumored to be in the running for the head football coaching job at Colorado.

Footballscoop.com first released the report claiming Calhoun and former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema are strong candidates.

Calhoun has been at Air Force since 2007. Last year, he led the Falcons to their best record since 1998 finishing at 11-2 with a win over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl. He’s taken the Falcons to 10 bowl games in 13 years at the Academy, and has a 98-69 overall record.

FOX21 reached out to Colorado for comment on the report. Associate AD and Sports Information Director David Plati released this statement to FOX21.

In an email Plati wrote, “We’re not confirming (or denying) anything in the search process, but I can say no finalists have been named. Not sure where that is coming from, we’ve never publicly named or ranked finalists in the past.”