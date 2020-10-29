Trojans football hitting their stride in 4A

FOUNTAIN — In a year that showed plenty uncertainty a high school football season would even happen in the fall, the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans certainly fit in nicely in their new home in 4A.

The Trojans moved from 5A to 4A this season and have found success early in this year’s campaign starting the season at 3-0.

“I don’t care what level you’re at, winning is difficult,” Trojans head coach Jake Novotny said. “For these guys, they’ve accepted the challenge and I’m excited with the mentality they’ve taken to the season.”

That mentality has produced two shutout wins and a team that’s averaging more than 50 points in their first three games.

“It’s just passion and love that goes into this game,” senior defensive end Trey Porter said. “It’s all of us of course. I believe there is not a weakest link on our team because once that link breaks then we all break.”

Fountain-Fort Carson boasts one of the state’s top running backs, Q Jones, who averages more than 230 yards per game and has already scored 12 touchdowns.

“We work hard and we approach every game like it’s our last. Our coach always reminds us that COVID can knock us down at any moment, so that’s something that’s in the back of our minds, so we play like every game is our last, every practice like it’s our last and we just have fun and enjoy it.”

The Trojans are enjoying adding to their win column, but are still far from where they hope to finish.

“The only games people remember are the ones you play in November,” Novotny said. “I think there’s always something to get better at.”

The Trojans play at Pueblo West this Friday. Both teams are undefeated.