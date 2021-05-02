Trio of Air Force linemen sign as NFL free agents

U.S. Air Force Academy — The NFL is getting a few more Air Force Falcons. Three linemen signed as free agents over the weekend, including Palmer Ridge High School grad George Silvanic.

Silvanic played both offensive and defensive line for the Falcons, and last year led the team in tackles for loss and sacks as a senior in six games. Before last season, Silvanic had played just one game for the Falcons.

Guard Nolan Laufenberg, a Castle Rock native, signed with the hometown Denver Broncos. He was a First Team All-Mountain West selection, and part of an offensive line that helped the program to its second national rushing title with just under 306 yards per game.

Offensive tackle Parker Ferguson signed with the New York Jets joining his former Air Force teammate, defensive back Zane Lewis, who spent 2020 on the Jets practice squad. Ferguson is another First Team All-Mountain West selection and was also selected to play in the Hula Bowl.