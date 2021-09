PUEBLO -- CSU Pueblo opens up RMAC play this weekend against Black Hills State. The Thunderwolves have had success against the Yellow Jackets recently, holding them scoreless in their last three games while putting up 166 combined points.

The Thunderwolves look to do something similar this weekend, calling this one a statement game after starting the season off 0-2 against two strong opponents. In a loss to Grand Valley State last weekend, CSUP was just 2 of 13 on third down conversions. Moving forward, it's about taking advantage of the opportunities the Thunderwovles put themselves in to win ball games.