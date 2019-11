PUEBLO, Colo.- The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

At 10-1, the Thunderwolves earned a 4-seed in tournament and will host five-seed Augustana, who ended the regular season at 9-2. This is the first time since 2015 CSUP is hosting a tournament game.

The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kick-off on Saturday, November 23, at the Neta & Eddie Derose Thunderbowl.