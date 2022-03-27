AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Jay Thomason homered in his third-straight game, four other Falcons had multi-hit efforts, but Air Force dropped the series finale to the New Mexico Lobos 12-7 Sunday afternoon.

Thomason, who was hitting .157 through his first 15 games, crushed four home runs in the series with New Mexico, and has also gone deep eight times in the Falcons’ last six games. His current .276 batting average has vaulted him to fifth-best on the Air Force roster.

“I made the approach this weekend, just catching the ball more out in front,” Thomason said. “I felt like at the beginning of the season I was letting the ball travel a little more.”

“Jay’s been locked in,” Air Force head coach Mike Kazlausky said. “It’d be nice if all our guys would be locked in like that but you’re going to go with your ebbs and flows.”

Sam Kulasingam, Gabriel Garcia, Jake Greiving and Aerik Joe all had two-hit efforts for Air Force (8-14, 2-6 Mountain West Conference.