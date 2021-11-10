Thirteen HS seniors from D38 sign with collegiate athletic programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Thirteen athletes attending D38 high schools, including Palmer Ridge High School and Lewis-Palmer High School, will make the decision tomorrow to further their athletic careers by signing on and joining a collegiate athletic team.
|ATHLETE
|HIGH SCHOOL
|SPORT
|COLLEGE
|Allen, Dahlia
|Lewis-Palmer
|Diving
|BYU
|Buckley, Allison
|Lewis-Palmer
|Soccer
|Multnomah
|Frye, Thomas
|Palmer Ridge
|T&F
|California-San Diego
|Greenwood, Griffin
|Lewis-Palmer
|Basketball
|Air Force
|Hunt, Lexi
|Lewis-Palmer
|Cheer
|Dodge City CC
|Johnson, Daulton
|Lewis-Palmer
|Baseball
|Harding
|Lowe, Cam
|Lewis-Palmer
|Basketball
|Air Force
|McCorkle, Keagan
|Palmer Ridge
|Soccer
|Lenoir Rhyne
|Perry, Mason
|Lewis-Palmer
|Baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Randis, Max
|Lewis-Palmer
|Baseball
|Moberly Area CC
|Thomas, Emma
|Lewis-Palmer
|Cross Country
|Western State
|Wilson, Madison
|Palmer Ridge
|Volleyball
|Idaho
|Zamborelli, Andrew
|Lewis-Palmer
|Baseball
|Doane