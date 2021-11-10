Thirteen HS seniors from D38 sign with collegiate athletic programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Thirteen athletes attending D38 high schools, including Palmer Ridge High School and Lewis-Palmer High School, will make the decision tomorrow to further their athletic careers by signing on and joining a collegiate athletic team. 

ATHLETEHIGH SCHOOLSPORTCOLLEGE
Allen, DahliaLewis-PalmerDivingBYU
Buckley, AllisonLewis-PalmerSoccerMultnomah
Frye, ThomasPalmer RidgeT&FCalifornia-San Diego
Greenwood, GriffinLewis-PalmerBasketballAir Force
Hunt, LexiLewis-PalmerCheerDodge City CC
Johnson, DaultonLewis-PalmerBaseballHarding
Lowe, CamLewis-PalmerBasketballAir Force
McCorkle, KeaganPalmer RidgeSoccerLenoir Rhyne
Perry, MasonLewis-PalmerBaseballCulver-Stockton
Randis, MaxLewis-PalmerBaseballMoberly Area CC
Thomas, EmmaLewis-PalmerCross CountryWestern State
Wilson, MadisonPalmer RidgeVolleyballIdaho
Zamborelli, AndrewLewis-PalmerBaseballDoane

