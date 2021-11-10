Thirteen HS seniors from D38 sign with collegiate athletic programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A Peyton man is facing charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. FOX21 News obtained the video from a viewer which shows 48-year-old Thomas Hamner who was arrested in Colorado Springs Tuesday.

The video shows him being cuffed and then eventually led to an unmarked black vehicle. His current charges included fighting against police who were trying to keep people from entering the U.S. Capitol building.