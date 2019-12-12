The University of Northern Colorado names Ed McCaffrey as head football coach

Ed McCaffrey on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

GREELEY, Colo. — Ed McCaffrey, the former wide receiver announced on social media Thursday that he will be the University of Northern Colorado’s Head Coach next season.

“I look forward to immersing myself into the Bears family and coaching young men to be strong leaders on and off the field. Let’s bring championship football back to UNC!” McCaffrey wrote.

McCaffrey says he was drawn to UNC because of the school’s reputation for both athletics and academics.

I am excited to be joining the University of Northern Colorado as their Head Football Coach! Thank you to President Andy Feinstein and Director of Athletics Darren Dunn for the opportunity to lead this football… https://t.co/38SCYuvpTU — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) December 12, 2019

For the past few years, McCaffrey has been the Valor Christian High School, football coach.

McCaffrey played in the NFL for 13 seasons, playing the last nine with the Denver Broncos.

The New York Giants chose him in the third round (83rd overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft, then played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. Before being a professional athlete he played for Stanford University and earned first-team All American honors.

McCaffrey won three Super Bowl rings (Super Bowl XXIX, as a 49er; XXXII and XXXIII, as a Bronco) and made a Pro Bowl appearance in 1998.

UNC ended their 2019 season on Nov. 23 with a record of 2-10. McCaffrey will replace Earnest Collins Jr. as head coach.