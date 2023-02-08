(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Super Bowl is just days away now, which means those commercials we look so forward to each year, are not far behind, either.

Even FOX21 News is getting on the bandwagon, producing its own Big Game promo, which will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12 as FOX21 will be broadcasting the Super Bowl on our channel.

We know the ‘waiting game’ can be somewhat daunting as football fans and families gear up for the big day, so FOX21 wanted to ease just a little bit of that anticipation by releasing a ‘Super Blooper’ reel of our Team’s promo and a peek behind-the-scenes.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

From zip-off hiking pants and poles to Chaco sandals and the Green Chili craze, you’ll notice some familiar faces doing some very stereotypical Colorado things; (if you know, you know).

FOX21 Morning Anchor Craig Coffey and Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister even hopped on board, ditching their normal transportation to work, for a little horseback riding.

Courtesy: FOX21 Digital Executive Producer, Sarah Ferguson

Catch the full promo on FOX21 News Sunday, during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl LVII Pre-Game is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with the game beginning at 4:30 p.m. MST.