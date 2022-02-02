These are the biggest Super Bowl bets so far

(COVERS) — Covers is tracking the largest wagers on Super Bowl LVI right up until the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams kick-off at SoFi Stadium on February 13. Keep checking back for updates on the action.

Biggest Super Bowl bets of 2022 so far:

Amount To Win Bet Sportsbook Date $522,500 $475,000 Rams -4 (-110) Caesars Jan. 31 $180,000 $100,000 Rams ML (-180) Caesars Jan. 30 $110,000 $100,000 Bengals +4.5 (-110) Caesars Jan. 31 $105,000 $100,000 Rams -4 (-105) Caesars Jan. 31

To live and die with L.A.

Caesars Sportsbook was quick to report a few major plays. The bookmaker’s Super Bowl odds opened at Rams -3.5, but the line moved quickly to -4 and then to -4.5 as some big bets were laid on Los Angeles.

One of those wagers was a $522,500 punt on the Rams as four-point favorites at -110 odds, which would win the bettor $475,000. However, at least one six-figure bet has since been placed on the Bengals +4.5.

“The Rams may be more comfortable with their surroundings, but I don’t think [homefield] means that much at all to the spread,” said Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook, in a press release. “Other people might disagree and think it’s worth a little, maybe that’s the reason why the spread has gone up. It was 50/50 for Rams and 49ers fans [on January 30], and Super Bowl is corporate. It’s not like it’s your average fan that’ll be in a lot of the seats.”

