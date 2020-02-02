PHOTOS: Fans arrive for Super Bowl LIV

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MIAMI (AP) — The NFL crowns its champion tonight when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The doors to Hard Rock Stadium are open and the fans are starting to arrive!

San Francisco is going for a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, which would equal the record held by Pittsburgh and New England. The 49ers haven’t won it all since the 1994 season.

The Chiefs haven’t been to the big game since 1970, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in final AFL-NFL matchup. Their founder, Lamar Hunt, is credited with coming up with the name Super Bowl.