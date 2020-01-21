Patrick Mahomes sells more licensed products this season than any NFL player, surpasses Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Patrick Mahomes has officially knocked New England’s Tom Brady out of the top spot on the National Football League Players Association’s player sales list.

The data used to compile the list is based on sales of officially licensed NFL Player-identified merchandise from March 1 through November 30, 2019.

The final list will be released in April.

If Mahomes is at the top of the list, he will be crowned the retail king.

Brady, who has never ranked outside of the top nine, finished the past two seasons in the top spot. He currently sits at number two.

