Erin Andrews opens up about crying on the sidelines at the Super Bowl

MIAMI (AP) — While FOX NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has been part of numerous major events, she’ll tell you there’s nothing quite like The Super Bowl. In fact, she couldn’t help but break down on the sidelines of the first big game she covered in New York.

“I started bawling, because I was just like this is unbelievable. This is an incredible experience.” she said.

Andrews went on to say you can’t help but get caught up in the emotion of the moment. She admits it’s just a game — but one that’s as big as it gets.

“It’s our Oscars,” she added. “I always say to my dad that’s our hurricane coverage. It’s the end-all be-all.”

Her father is a reporter based out of Tampa. Andrews says her dad told her to steer clear of a journalism profession. However, Andrews was drawn to sports reporting and ultimately the sidelines of the NFL. In fact, it’s that sideline position that sometimes has her teasing FOX NFL colleagues Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

“They’re in the booth. They have a coffee maker,” Andrews said. “They also have bathrooms and they have food!”

Andrews joined the FOX team in 2012 after working for ESPN. She’s also a host of ABC’s hit show “Dancing with the Stars.”