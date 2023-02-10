(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Several K9 teams across the country have been called to duty at this year’s Super Bowl, including an Explosives Detection Team from Colorado Springs. Officer Biechler and K9 Donut with the Colorado Springs Police Department are helping with security efforts at the big game this Sunday.

CSPD wrote, “We are proud of the great work Officer Biechler and K9 Donut do every day, whether on adventures like this or here at home,” after announcing the two were selected to help at Super Bowl LVII.

Courtesy: CSPD

Courtesy: CSPD

According to Robert Tornabene, Spokesperson for CSPD, Officer Biechler has been with the department for 31 years and Donut is very new to CSPD, beginning just 6 months ago.

The Super Bowl LVII Pre-Game is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, beginning at 4:30 p.m. MST. FOX21 will be broadcasting the Super Bowl on our channel.