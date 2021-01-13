Coach Reid and Chiefs in position to break records in divisional round

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the sidelines as the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, DEC. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs start their push to defend their Super Bowl title when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

A win on Sunday will get the team that much closer to a spot in the championship, but it would also break several records for the franchise and for head coach Andy Reid.

With a victory over the Browns, the Chiefs would become the first AFC team to ever host three consecutive conference championship games and the second team in either conference to do it.

The first? Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC from 2002 to 2004.

During that run, the Eagles lost twice and made it to the Super Bowl once in 2004, where they eventually lost to the New England Patriots.

A win for Reid also brings his personal total to 16 as a head coach, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for fifth overall. It would be his sixth win in the postseason with Kansas City, which extends the franchise record.

A fourth consecutive playoff win would also be a club record.

Individual players are inching toward breaking some records, too.

Travis Kelce – Tight End

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against Adoree’ Jackson #25 and Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans in the first half in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce currently holds the franchise record for postseason receiving touchdowns with six. One more would tie him for first all-time amongst tight ends with Dave Casper (7) and Vernon Davis (7). Kelce (52) also needs just 9 more receptions to pass Brent Jones (61) for the most postseason receptions by a tight end in NFL history.

Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill – Wide Receivers

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins #14 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs react against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sammy Watkins (464) sits 18 yards away from surpassing Otis Taylor (481) for second-most postseason reception yards in franchise history. Tyreek Hill is not far behind with 441 receiving yards in his playoff career. Four receptions would move Watkins past Taylor and J.J. Birden on that leaderboard into third in franchise history.

Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is no stranger to breaking records on a consistent basis, is 24 passing yards away from the most in franchise postseason history passing Len Dawson (1,474).

If a franchise record isn’t enough, 207 passing yards would move him into fourth overall for most postseason passing yards in the first four years of a career. He needs 854 yards throughout this post season to pass Seattle’s Russell Wilson for most all-time in the first four years of a career.

The Super Bowl MVP is four passing touchdowns away from breaking the record for most touchdown passes in the first four years of a career all time. He currently sits tied with Dan Marino with 13, trailing Kurt Warner (15) and Wilson (16).