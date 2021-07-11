Test your skills at MLB’s Play Ball Park

DENVER — Test your baseball skills at Major League Baseball’s Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The events is a part of All-Star Weekend at Coors Field.

The free fan event is open to the public to compare your skills to the major leaguers. Find out how fast you can throw a fastball or how fast you can swing a bat. Play Ball Park features autographs sessions, giveaways, and more.

While they are free, you must reserve tickets at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/play-ball-park/tickets