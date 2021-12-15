TCA’s Cade Palmer signs with Air Force

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KXRM) — The first day of the early signing period for high school football players has come to a close with one member of The Classical Academy making his commitment to the Air Force Academy official.

Cade Palmer will join his brother, Cole, as a member of the Falcons football team after rushing for 1,541 yards and 23 touchdowns during his senior season at TCA.

“We have really good chemistry and brotherhood on the football team, I’ve seen the way the Air Force football team is and I think that’s similar to what we are,” Palmer said.

“Go where you feel like you’re the most loved and where you’ll be supported the most. I felt like that was Air Force. Once I felt like I was wanted, it was a pretty easy decision for me.”