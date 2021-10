COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department and City Parks’ and Forestry staff are teaming up with community volunteers on a fire mitigation project at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site this Saturday.

Crews are asking volunteers to help drag and pile trees that Colorado Springs fire crews started cutting down Thursday. Once all the dead and cleared brush is gathered, CSFD will chip it. They ask you to wear pants, close-toed shoes and protective eyewear for safety. The city will provide gloves for volunteers. Sign up here.