COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- The Classical Academy senior Mason Norman kept his family tradition alive Saturday at the CHSAA cross country state meet.

Norman won his third straight 3A boys title with a time of 15:50.8. The win marks the fifth straight individual title for the Norman family. His older brother, Tanner, won the state meet the two years prior.

Last year, as a junior, Norman set a state meet record with a 5k time 15:33.4, a record previously held by his brother.