TCA graduate Daniel Carlson kicks into NFL record books

COLORADO SPRINGS — Daniel Carlson, a 2013 graduate of the The Classical Academy, kicked his way into the Las Vegas Raiders record books this season.

Carlson who kicked for the Eagles of Auburn University in college finished up his fourth season in the NFL, and just signed a four-year extension to stay in Las Vegas. Carlson scored a franchise record 150 points, made 40 of 43 field goals, and kicked five game-winning field goals tying an NFL single season record in the 2021 season.

FOX21 Sports caught up with Carlson to talk about the ups and downs of his time in the league thus far on the field where it all started.