Tapia’s RBI single in 10th sends Rockies over Braves

Colorado Rockies’ Antonio Senzatela heads to first on a sacrifice bunt as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman tries to throw out Sam Hilliard, who scored during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a tie-breaking RBI single off A.J. Minter in the 10th inning that lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta’s NL East lead was trimmed to 3 1/2 games over Philadelphia as the Braves attempt to win the division for the fourth straight year. Colorado was 28 games back in the NL West.

Robert Stephenson earned his first save in two chances in the bottom of the 10th, striking Austin Riley, hitting Adam Duvall with a pitch, striking out Travis d’Arnaud and getting Dansby Swanson to pop up.