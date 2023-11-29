DENVER (KDVR) — Even with the new season underway, the Mile High City will never forget the summer of 2023 when the Denver Nuggets turned the city upside-down and won their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Just this summer, crowds flooded the streets for the parade, “Go Nuggets” was heard across town, and Nikola Jokic was named MVP. Denver got a taste of the championship win after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 at home on June 12 in Game 5.

Now, you can take a piece of that winning game home.

A piece of the Denver Nuggets’ championship court, sold by Artsman. (Courtesy of the Denver Nuggets)

Artsman is selling blocks of wood from the Denver Nuggets Ball Arena court. These pieces of wood are where the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship.

The Nuggets posted on X, formally known as Twitter, about the pieces of the court up for sale.

“Own your own piece of Nuggets history,” the team tweeted.

The blocks of wood come in different forms. You can either buy just the block or a framed block of wood. You can also transform it into a pendant, ornament or bottle opener.

Each block of wood is unique and won’t be exactly like the picture on the website. Prices range from $90 to $325.

Each piece of the court has its own history. Whether it’s Jokic’s sweat or tears from the Miami Heat, each block is from the championship game that’s already gone down in Denver history.