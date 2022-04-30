OAKLAND, Calif. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks rode a stellar first half from goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell and scored three times in the second half to take down Oakland Roots SC 3-0 Saturday night.

Colorado Springs (7-1-0) extended its road win streak to five games after Caldwell stopped a penalty kick and a couple point-blank chances in the first 45 minutes.

Zach Zandi, Michee Ngalina and Hadji Barry all added goals in the second half to keep the Switchbacks at the top of the Western Conference.

San Antonio FC (7-1-0) won its fourth-straight game to keep pace with Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks will return to action Thu., May 5, at home against Rio Grande Valley FC.