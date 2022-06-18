COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Michee Ngalina scored two goals, while Hadji Barry and Zach Zandi also chipped in to the Switchbacks attack on the scoresheet in Colorado Springs’ 4-3 win over Indy Eleven Saturday night.

The teams alternated goals until Zandi and Ngalina’s second-half goals put the Switchbacks ahead 4-2. Colorado Springs gave up a goal in extra time but held firm for their sixth win in the last seven games.

“Sloppy performance at times but our attacking talent can win us games,” Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said via the team’s official website. “I thought the first 45 minutes we dominated the game. There was one little slip up but that happens. Second half I thought was a little more disjointed and we didn’t dominate the game the way we would expect to or want to, but that’s a very good team that we just beat. At 11-2, you can’t have any complaints.”

The Switchbacks (11-2-0, 33 PTS) now sit alone atop the USL Championship standings after San Antonio FC (10-3-1) earned a 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots SC.

Colorado Springs will return to action Fri., June 24, at home against San Antonio FC.