Hadji Barry scored his league-leading 24th goal, Deshane Beckford and Andre Lewis added goals of their own, and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC defeated Austin Bold FC 3-1 Saturday night.

Colorado Springs (12-7-7, 43 pts) moved into sole possession of second place in the Mountain Division after San Antonio FC (11-7-7, 40 pts) lost 1-0 to New Mexico United.

The Switchbacks will host El Paso Locomotive FC (13-2-8, 47 pts) next Saturday