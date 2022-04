LAS VEGAS (KXRM) — Zachary Zandi and Cam Lindley both scored their first goals of the season five minutes apart in the second half to help Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC finish off a 3-2 comeback win over Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday afternoon.

Elvis Amoh scored his second goal of the season in the 22nd minute for Colorado Springs (5-0-0, 15 pts).

The Switchbacks will return to action Sat., April 16, at Memphis 901 FC.