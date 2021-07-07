Switchbacks sign Hadji Barry to two-year contract extension

COLORADO SPRINGS — The USL Championship’s leading goal scorer is staying in Colorado Springs for another two seasons.

The Switchbacks announced forward Hadji Barry signed a two-year contract extension keeping him in Colorado Springs until the 2023 season. Since joining the team this year, Barry has scored 11 goals and three assists in 10 games. Barry has also been named to the team of the week in week four and nine and was voted as the league’s player of the week in week 10.

The Switchbacks are on the road this Friday to take on New Mexico United, then are back at Weidner Field on July 17 against San Antonio FC.