COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks arrived back at home territory with a bang, earning a 2-0 victory against The Miami FC Saturday night.

The first goal of the night came in the 59th minute. Patrick Seagrist, who short passed it to Deshane Beckford, took the ball all the way up to the corner of the 18, and shot it far corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

In the 74th minute, Seagrist tallied his second assist of the night, this time streaking down the right side of the field before putting the ball on Romario Williams’ foot for his team-leading 7th goal of the season.

Colorado Springs goalkeeper Christian Herrera made four saves.

The Switchbacks (8-9-1, 25 PTS) welcome in Monterey Bay FC (7-5-5, 26 PTS) on Tue., July 4.