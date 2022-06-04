COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The top-two scorers for the Switchbacks each netted goals in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC Friday night.

Elvis Amoh opened the scoring in the 25th minute on a tic-tac-toe passing play. Matt Mahoney found Hadji Barry, where the latter touched a pass to Amoh, who rocketed his fifth goal of the season just inside the far post.

The game stayed 1-0 until the 57th minute. Cameron Lindley found a wide-open Michee Ngalina, who scored in similar fashion as Amoh — blasting away from about 18 yards with the right foot, curving the ball inside the post and away from Las Vegas keeper Abraham Romero.

About three minutes later, the Switchbacks (9-2-0, 27 PTS) posted their third goal of the game off a corner kick. Jimmy Ockford’s header landed in the vicinity of Mahoney, who squeaked his own header through a small window between Romero and the near post.

With the win, Colorado Springs is back atop the Western Conference standings with San Antonio FC (9-2-0, 27 PTS). The Switchbacks currently hold the tiebreaker based off goal differential, which stands at +12 compared to San Antonio’s +10.

Colorado Springs returns to action Sat., June 11, at LA Galaxy II.