COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ scheduled game with San Diego Loyal FC has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The USL Championship announced today that the Switchbacks FC and San Diego Loyal match sest for Saturday, May 14, has been postponed due tot COVID-19 safety measures,” the Switchbacks mentioned in a statement. “The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and for this reason this is the best option for our club. We will keep you all informed as this unfolds.”

The Switchbacks (8-0-1, 24 PTS) currently sit atop the Western Conference standings and have yet to lose a road game, winning all five of their games away from Weidner Field.

Colorado Springs is now scheduled to return to action Sat., May 21, at San Antonio FC — the second-best team in the Western Conference.