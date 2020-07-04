Switchbacks return to pitch, prepare for 2020 home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back on the pitch ready to resume the 2020 season.

The team has been practicing as a full squad, adhering to safety protocols, as it prepares for its home opener against New Mexico United on July 11. Since the USL Championship announced its return since coronavirus put the league on hold, it’s been separated in eight groups to reduce traveling in a shortened 16 game season. The Switchbacks first win against Oklahoma City will count in the standings as the top two teams from each group make the playoffs in a 16-team single elimination format.

According to the Switchbacks Head Coach Alan Koch, practicing now is about making up for lost time while social distancing during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to catch up and make up as much time as we can because we haven’t been able to train properly,” Koch said. “We’re trying to push the group as quickly as we can, but what happened in that first game is a distant, distant memory. We’re just focusing on moving forward at this time.”

The Switchbacks host New Mexico United on Saturday, July 11, at Weidner Field. Kick-off is slated for 5 p.m.