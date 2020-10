COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks finished with a 0-0 draw to the El Paso Locomotive in their final match at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks move to their new downtown stadium for the 2021 USL Championship season. The Switchbacks have called Weidner Field home since the club’s inaugural season in 2015. At 6,600 feet above sea level, it’s the highest stadium in professional soccer in the United States.

Weidner Field has hosted more than 85 USL Championship matches since 2015.