DENVER (KDVR) -- It feels a little like deja'vu this week as the Denver Broncos are in familiar territory preparing for the Patriots again. Switch up or not though, a big storyline has been the quarterback situation. Drew Lock is a full go at practice, but a starting quarterback position is still up in the air.

"We’ll take a look at it—obviously we watched it live—we’ll take a look at the video and it will be a decision that we’ll keep evaluating throughout the week. In light of these weird circumstances—Brett got the full week last week for the most part," said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.