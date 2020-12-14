Switchbacks name Burke new head coach

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks hired Brendan Burke as its new head coach.
Burke is the third permanent head coach in club history after Alan Koch stepped down in November of 2020. Burke joins the Switchbacks after winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2020 with the Philadelphia Union as the club’s Head of Recruitment Operations. The Supporters’ Shield is awarded to the team with the best overall record throughout the regular season in Major League Soccer, which Philadelphia earned with 47 points from 23 games in 2020.