SEASIDE, Calif. (KXRM) — Hadji Barry scored the Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ lone goal in the team’s first game in more than three weeks in a 4-2 loss to Monterey FC Saturday night.

The Switchbacks (8-2-0, 24 PTS) hadn’t played since a 3-2 win over Rio Grande Valley FC on May 5 due to COVID issues.

After falling behind 2-0 early in the first half, Barry and the Switchbacks cut the deficit in half in the 54th minute with a goal from the center of the box.

Adrian Rebollar restored Monterey Bay’s two-goal lead in the 73rd minute. Elvis Amoh added to the Switchbacks’ total late in extra time.

The Switchbacks’ three-game win streak comes to an end in their first road loss in six tries this season and are scheduled to return to action Fri., June 3, at home against Las Vegas Lights FC.