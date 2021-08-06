Switchbacks host Hartford Athletic Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) – For the first time in a couple weeks, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play a game in front of their own fans.

The Switchbacks (6-6-3, 21 pts) welcome in Hartford Athletic (7-4-3, 24 pts) Saturday for a chance to win for just the second time in the last six games, most recently dropping a 2-1 road contest at Austin Bold FC.

“People were annoyed by it. People were frustrated that we didn’t come off that field with at least a point,” Switchbacks assistant coach Stephen Hogan said. “After that result, it’s motivation. They have to be angry, they have to be aggressive, and we’re at home again.

The third through sixth spots in the Mountain Division are separated by just two points — Austin Bold FC (23), New Mexico United (22), Colorado Springs Switchbacks (21), and San Antonio FC (21).

With 17 games remaining, there’s still plenty of time to move up the standings, but teams like Hartford Athletic, which is in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, will also be desperate for a winning result.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they play,” Switchbacks defender Jimmy Ockford said. “They are direct at times. They might keep the ball more in the altitude, but we’ll see what they come out with.”

“They do like to move it side to side,” Hogan said. “I don’t know how they’re going to move it well here because of how well we press, but if they do go back to the front quickly, we’ll just have to be aware of that.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for 7 p.m.