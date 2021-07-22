Switchbacks hoping to ride USL’s leading goal-scorer to win over red-hot Louisville City FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry is showing off the talent that once made him the 13th overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.

Barry, who scored his USL-leading 13th goal in the Switchbacks’ 3-2 loss to San Antonio FC this past Saturday, now has five more goals than the second-highest total, shared by three other players in the league.

“I haven’t seen anybody like it or seen anybody play like it now in my fifth year of playing,” Switchbacks defender Matt Mahoney said. “It’s amazing. He’s one of the greatest guys off the field, too.”

The 28-year-old striker from Guinea is coming off a month of June in which he tallied seven goals in five games to earn the USL Championship’s Player of the Month.

“Now it’s our job as defenders to stop (other teams) from scoring,” Mahoney said. “We know with Michee (Ngalina), (Deshane Beckford) and Hadji up front, we’re going to get one goal at least. If we can keep them off the scoreboard, then watching them do their thing is pretty exciting.”

The Switchbacks (5-5-2) have lost three of the last four games and are now in sixth place in the Mountain Division, but still have plenty of time to turn the momentum. They’ll host Louisville City FC (8-3-2) Friday at 7 p.m.