COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks allowed goals in the 76th and 79th minutes, and played a man down for the final 11 minutes of the game before holding on to beat Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2 Thursday night.

The two teams were scoreless for the first 43 minutes until Elvis Amoh got Colorado Springs (9-1-0, 27 PTS) on the board late in the half.

Zach Zandi’s cross into the box in the 52nd minute found its way past Toros goalkeeper Tyler Deric to double the Switchbacks’ lead. Malik Johnson’s ground cross attempt in the 64th minute deflected off Rio Grande Valley defender Luka Malesevic to push Colorado Springs to a seemingly impossible score to overcome.

Rio Grande Valley (3-7-0, 9 PTS) received both of its goals from defenders Frank Nodarse and Wahab Ackwei, but couldn’t find the tying goal after Tristan Hodge’s red card in the 81st minute.

The Switchbacks begin a three-game road trip and will return to action Sat., May 14, against San Diego Loyal SC.