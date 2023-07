SAN DIEGO (KXRM) — For the second time this season, the Switchbacks fell to San Diego Loyal Sunday night 2-0.

In the 40th minute, Loyal got on the board and would head into halftime up 1-0.

The Switchbacks could not create any chances on the attack and would get swept by San Diego 2-0.

The Switchbacks welcome in Birmingham Legion FC on Friday, August 4th for a 7 p.m. kickoff.