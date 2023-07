(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Switchbacks dropped a tough 5-0 loss on Friday night, July 14 to San Diego Loyal SC.

Within 40 seconds of the match, Loyal scored on the counterattack with the ball slipping off the fingertips of Switchbacks goalkeeper, Christian Herrera.

San Diego headed into halftime up 4-nothing over the Switchbacks and they would walk away with the 5-0 win to move up in the USL Western Conference standings.

The Switchbacks will face Phoenix Rising FC in Phoenix on Saturday, July 22.