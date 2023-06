(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a month and a half hiatus, the Switchbacks were back at Weidner Field on Friday to host Oakland Roots SC.

In the 11th minute, Johnny Rodriguez struck it outside the penalty box to give Oakland the early one to nothing lead, which would be the only goal of the night.

The Switchbacks’ losing streak was extended to five games.

Their next two matches will be at home against Orange County SC and Las Vegas Lights FC.