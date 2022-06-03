COLORADO SPRINGS — Get ready for an out-of-this-world match Friday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs with a USL Championship match between Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Las Vegas Lights FC!

Gameday details:

Friday, June 3 at 7 P.M. Gates open @ 6 P.M.

The First 5,000 in the gates get a Galactic Night saber Brought to you by Centura

Happy Half Hour on the Modelo Patio starts at 6 P.M.

Click for tickets: https://bit.ly/3MRi5wA

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC also announced the signing of Central American midfielder Jairo Henriquez, current El Salvador International Team captain!

Watch LIVE game coverage on SOCO CW at 7 P.M. Friday.