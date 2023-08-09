(SPONSORED) — Switchbacks FC is gearing up to host Tulsa FC at Weidner Field on Wednesday night, Aug. 9 in the USL Championship Summer Showcase.

Switchbacks are heading into Wednesday night’s game after playing against Birmingham Legion FC on Friday, Aug. 4, and beating them 2-1. Meantime, Tulsa is going into Wednesday’s game in their worst form of the season following back-to-back, 3-0 losses.

Loving Living Local Host Nova spoke with Switchbacks FC Head Coach Stephen Hogan ahead of the game and Hogan said he is excited about the sold-out home game, which is also being televised nationally on ESPN2.

The USL will be having pre-game events on Wednesday evening including a fan zone experience. Join fans on Sahwatch Street (East side of the stadium) before the game, and enjoy music, giveaways, and a fun celebration of the Switchbacks FC!