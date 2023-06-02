(Sponsored)

Switchbacks FC take on Oakland Roots Friday in the USL Championship game at Weidner Field. Head Coach Stephen Hogan spoke with Loving Living Local host Nova ahead of the league game, and said the team is looking to get back on the winning track.

The Switchbacks are heading into Friday’s game with 4 losses, 3 of which were on the road. However, the team are very confident in their abilities to grab 3 points on home turf.

Live coverage of the game will be on SOCO CW at 7 p.m. with tickets still available at Switchbacksfc.com

Friday’s game theme is Galactic Night, and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a saber courtesy of Centura Health.