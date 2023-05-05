( Sponsored )

What better way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo than with a margarita, tacos and watching some amazing soccer!

The Switchbacks FC take on El Paso Locomotive in Friday’s thrilling encounter at Weidner Field for the Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Loving Living Local host Nova caught up with Head Coach Stephen Hogan ahead of the game, which kicks off Friday at 7p.m. The Switchbacks are coming into Friday’s game with two wins on the bounce and sitting in second place in the western USL championship, looking to take 3 points in front of the home crowd.

Tickets are still available for the game at Weidner Field with live coverage of the game on SOCO CW starting at 7 p.m.

Come on Switchbacks!