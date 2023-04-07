(SPONSORED) — Switchbacks FC is hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday at Weidner Field. The Switchbacks are confident going into the weekend after picking up 3 points on the road against Loudoun United last Saturday. Pittsburgh Riverhounds currently stand third in the Eastern Conference and it is the first time the club has visited Colorado Springs.

Loving Living Local host and Soccer mad Brit Nova spoke with Switchbacks FC Head Coach & General Manager Stephen Hogan whose team is ready for Saturday’s game. One player which was highlighted in this week’s pre-game was goalkeeper Christian Herrera. He earned team of the week honors after an incredible performance on Saturday night, earning his first shutout of the season in the team’s 1-0 victory against Loudoun United on Saturday night. Herrera made seven saves throughout the match, four of which occurred inside the penalty area.

Live coverage of Saturday’s game will be on SOCO CW from 6 p.m. For all the Switchbacks FC information head to the website.

Let’s Go Switchbacks!