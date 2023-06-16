(SPONSORED) — The Switchbacks FC are back at home this weekend and hoping to take advantage of the Weidner Field crowd when they host Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, June 17.

Stephen Hogan’s team is coming into the game with an outstanding 4-0 display against Orange County SC last weekend in front of a packed home crowd.

Loving Living Local Host Nova caught up with Head Coach Stephen Hogan, who said the team is very confident heading into this weekend, relishing the task against Las Vegas.

Switchbacks have had back-to-back home games with the home crowd really being the 12th man and will be looking to repeat another winning performance.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available at switchbacksfc.com with LIVE coverage on SOCO CW beginning at 7 p.m.

Come On Switchbacks!