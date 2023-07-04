(SPONSORED) — On Tuesday, July 4, celebrations are kicking off with a bang at Weidner Field. Switchbacks FC will be having one of the biggest firework displays in Southern Colorado after the USL Championship game.

Fans will get the chance to watch the spectacular display right after the Switchbacks FC game against Monterey Bay FC with fans also getting access to the field to watch the fireworks right after the game.

Nova spent the morning at Weidner Field with Communications Manager Tyler Bowman and Weidner Field Chef Amy Parrott sharing some of the food Switchbacks FC will be serving at the home game. For the game, Chef Amy and her team will be preparing around 6000 weiners for fans to celebrate July 4th with many more high-scoring menu items for you to try.

Switchbacks FC wanted to share that the gate time will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday with the game kicking off at 7 p.m. Only a handful of tickets are available at switchbacksfc.com with LIVE coverage on SOCO CW from 7 p.m.

Come On Switchbacks!