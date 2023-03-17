(COLORADO SPRINGS) – The first home fixture of the 2023 Switchbacks FC season kicks off this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. It will be Head Coach Stephen Hogan’s first season home game in charge of the team, after taking over from Coach Brendan Burke.

Saturday’s game on March 18, sees Hartford Athletic as the visitors with ex-Switchback players Triston Hodge and Elvis Amoh coming back to Weidner Field for the first time this season.

The Switchbacks started the 2023 season off strong with a 2-1 win at El Paso Locomotive FC.

The game was won with three minutes of stoppage time, the match looked to be heading toward a draw, but in the final minute of play, a cross by #11, Deshane Beckford, afforded one more breakaway to Lacroix that proved extremely fruitful as he raced to punch the ball into the bottom right corner of the net, earning the go-ahead for Switchbacks, and ultimately their first win for 2023.

Saturday’s game will be LIVE on SOCO CW with coverage starting at 6 p.m. We will also stream the game LIVE, here.

COME ON SWITCHBACKS!