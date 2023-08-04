(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Birmingham Legion FC needed a goal to make things interesting again.

Neco Brett made it happen in one of the most impressive and athletic ways possible.

What initially appeared to be an unsuccessful cross attempt into the penalty area in the 61st minute, Oskar Agren’s failed clearing attempt stayed in the air long enough for Brett to get in position to plant his feet and strike the ball while his body was parallel to the turf.

Despite allowing the unforgettable goal, the Switchbacks battled back to win 2-1 thanks to Juan Tejada’s game-winner in the 84th minute.